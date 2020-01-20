Bognor Regis woman charged with shoplifting in Littlehampton store

A woman from Bognor Regis will appear in court after being charged with shoplifting in Littlehampton, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Lucia Biffi, 29, from Ockley Road, Bognor, has been charged with shoplifting at Boots in November and a public order offence in December.

She will appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 18, police confirmed.

