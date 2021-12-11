Liam Ashton, 29, unemployed, of Corbishley Road, was wanted for arrest in November, in connection with an attack on a woman in June, that left her with significant facial injuries.

He was taken back into custody this month and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (December 8).

Police said Ashton was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment, having pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident at a property in Hastings Close.

Liam Ashton was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment. Photo: Sussex Police