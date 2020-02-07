Bognor Regis man is subject of second Stalking Protection Order in Sussex

A man from Bognor Regis has become the second person in Sussex to be the subject of a Stalking Protection Order (SPO) since the introduction of a new law in January.

The Order was granted under the new Stalking Protection Act at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday, February 7, in respect of a 42-year-old man from Bognor, police said.

It relates to his alleged stalking of a woman in her early forties, according to police.

The man was not present in court when the Order was granted.

It will last for two years and prohibits him from: contacting the woman or her daughter directly or indirectly, by whatever means; watching or waiting or them anywhere, and from entering a specified area of Littlehampton, police said.

It also prohibits him from possessing a mobile phone, SIM card, or internet enabled device, unless notified to the police, and from denying police access to his address to carry out a risk assessment.

The Order also prohibits him from making vexatious complaints about the woman to civil courts or to Social Services.

Meanwhile a criminal investigation is ongoing into this case, police said.

The man was arrested in January on suspicion of stalking and is currently on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

He has not been charged with any criminal offence at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Richards of the force’s Public Protection Command said: “This new legislation is helping us to further increase the effectiveness of our work to combat stalking, which is a priority for the force.”

Find out more about the Stalking Protection Act here.

The first Order was granted on 20 January in respect of a Lancing man – read more here.

