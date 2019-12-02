Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a large number of crimes in and around Bognor Regis.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made over the past week, for offences including; drug driving; possession of a Class B drug; grievous bodily harm; obstruction; assault police; burglary dwelling; possession of a Class A drug; actual bodily harm; burglary dwelling; shoplifting; drunk and disorderly; harassment; going equipped; stalking; wanted on warrant; theft of motor; burglary other than dwelling; theft; immigration and theft of cycle.

Police

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Worms Lane, Felpham - between 1pm on Wednesday, November 20 and 10am on Thursday, November 21. two sheds were broken into and a strimmer taken. Serial 0088 22/11

- Victoria Drive, Orchard - at around 3am on Monday, November 18, CCTV picked up an unknown male trying to gain entry to a vehicle. Serial 0786 18/11

- Highland Avenue, Bognor Regis - at around 3am on Monday, November 18, CCTV picked up an unknown male trying door handles to several vehicles. Serial 1332 18/11

- The Marigolds, Bersted - between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, November 19, entry was gained to a vehicle, an untidy search was conducted but nothing taken. Serial 1174 19/11

- Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis - between Tuesday, November 19 and Friday, November 22, a shed was entered and fishing equipment was taken. Serial 1531 23/11

- Pryors Green, Aldwick - overnight into the early hours of Friday, November 22, a vehicle was entered but nothing taken. Serial 0188 22/11

- Nyetimber Lane, Aldwick- at 01:15am on Friday 22 November three vehicle door handles have been tried, no entry gained. Serial 0960 22/11

- Felpham Way, Felpham - between 5pm on Sunday, November 17 and 9pm on Thursday, November 21, both wing mirrors were smashed on a vehicle. Serial 1419 21/11

- Burnham Avenue, Bognor Regis- between 9pm on Saturday, November 23 and 8am on Sunday, November 24, a motorcycle was damaged. Serial 0257 24/11

- Henty Close, Walberton - between 11.30am and 4.45pm on Monday, November 18, a property was entered and cash and jewellery was taken. Serial 1128 18/11

- Belle Meade Close, Barnham - at 4.45am on Tuesday, November 19, someone attempted to gain entry to a property. The front door lock was tampered with. Serial 0187 19/11

- Climping Park, Yapton - at 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 19, a property was entered and a male was seen running from the house. An untidy search was carried out but nothing taken. Serial 1242 19/11

- St Mary’s Meadow, Yapton - at around 5am on Friday, November 15, someone entered a vehicle and conducted an untidy search, nothing taken. Serial 0067 18/11

- Bilsham Road, Yapton - between 9pm on Monday, November 18 and 7am on Tuesday, November 19, entry was gained to a vehicle by smashing the driver’s window and the card from the camera on the dash was taken. Serial 0744 19/11

- Gladstone Road, Yapton - just after 1am on Thursday, November 21, a male was disturbed whilst sat inside a vehicle looking through the glove box and ran off. Serial 0062 21/11

- Beam Close, Yapton - between 10.20pm on Thursday, November 21 and 7.10am on Friday, November 22, a vehicle was entered and an untidy search was carried out, unknown if anything taken. Serial 0230 22/11

- Navigation Drive, Yapton - overnight into morning of Friday, November 22, a vehicle was entered, untidy search carried out but nothing taken. Serial 0283 22/11

- Navigation Drive, Yapton - overnight into morning of Friday, November 22, a vehicle was entered and searched but nothing taken. Serial 0540 22/11

- Beagle Drive, Yapton - between midnight and 5am on Friday, November 22, a vehicle was entered but nothing taken. Serial 1327 22/11

- Lewis Lane, Yapton - overnight on Saturday, November 23, into morning of November 24, a vehicle was entered and a child’s toy taken. Serial 0651 24/11