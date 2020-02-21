Bognor fish-and-chip shop owner fined over possibly deadly sausage

A potentially deadly sausage has landed a Bognor Regis fish-and-chip shop owner with a fine of more than £2,000.

Sercan Vural of Lennox Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £800 and made to pay £1,500 in costs and an £80 victim surcharge at Horsham Magistrates Court on Friday February 14 following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards.



He pleaded guilty to selling ‘sausage and chips’ containing soya to a Trading Standards officer posing as a customer with a soya allergy.

Peter Aston, West Sussex Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “The consequences of poor allergen control can be deadly. Even though no one was harmed on this occasion, someone with a severe food allergy could potentially have died.”



Vural had been warned about poor allergen control at his premises in the past by officers.



During the follow up visit it became clear he had not acted on this advice.



Despite asking for a soya free meal, when the sausage and chips was sent for analysis it was found to contain soya.



Vural could give no evidence that his staff had received allergen training either.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “The dangers of poor allergen management should not be underestimated. I urge other food businesses to make sure they have proper allergen controls in place.”



As a result of this incident, Trading Standards brought charges against Mr Vural for selling unsafe food.



Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of an unfair trading practice, should contact Trading Standards via Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or online via www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport.