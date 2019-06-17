Bognor crime and anti-social behaviour - Can you help police find the latest culprits?

Detectives are seeking help from the public in solving a number of criminal and anti-social behaviour incidents in Bognor Regis.

In its weekly crime bulletin, Sussex Police said numerous arrests were made in Arun over the past week, for offences including; drug driving, domestic assault, affray, possession of Class B drug, excess alcohol, criminal damage, breach of peace, malicious communications, domestic assault, breach of bail, malicious communications, wanted on warrant, drug driving, burglary other than dwelling, driving whilst disqualified, possession of Class A drug, witness intimidation, grievous bodily harm, handling stolen goods, actual bodily harm, threats to kill and burglary dwelling.

However, police said arrests are yet to be made for a number of other incidents including:

- Courtlands Way, Bognor Regis – Persistent door step caller on Thursday, June 6, at around 4 pm. The male was offering driveway services. Police asked that you remain vigilant and never allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work carried out. Ask them to leave and if they don’t, call the police on 999.

- Ballie Gardens, Bersted – Overnight on Monday, June 3, a vehicle was broken into and a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone was stolen. Serial 1161 of 05/06.

- Mackintosh Drive, Bersted – Overnight on Tuesday, June 4, a vehicle was entered and loose change stolen. Serial 0062 of 06/06.

- Lethaby Road, Bersted – Overnight on Tuesday, June 4, a vehicle was entered and a company fuel card stolen. Serial 1095 of 06/06.

- Sandymount Avenue, Orchard – Overnight on Wednesday, June 5, a vehicle was entered and a sat nav stolen. Serial 1355 of 06/06.

- Neville Road, Hotham – Overnight on Thursday, June 6, an insecure vehicle was entered; nothing reported stolen. Serial 0491 of 07/06.

- Highcroft Crescent, Hotham – Overnight on Wednesday, June 5, a vehicle was entered and a small purse containing loose change and a snooker cue was stolen. Serial 1468 of 07/06. Another vehicle was entered in the same road and loose change was stolen and there was also an attempt break to another. Serial 1443 of 07/06.

- Campbell Road, Hotham – Overnight on Saturday, June 8, a vehicle was entered and glasses stolen. Serial 0432 of 09/06.

Sussex Police also reported an anti-social behaviour incident:

- London Road, Marine – On Friday, June 6, just before 10 pm, there was a report of youths on a shop roof throwing items at people walking by. Officers attended however the youths had since made off. Serial 1426 of 07/06.