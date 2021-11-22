According to Sussex Police, a local resident discovered the body at around 8.30am on Tuesday, November 2, in front of a derelict building in Grand Avenue.

Detectives have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He was captured on CCTV on the property of the cat’s owners, and 'he may have information that could assist in the enquiry', police said.

This man was captured on CCTV on the property of the cat’s owners and 'he may have information that could assist in the enquiry'. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said he is described as a white man in his late thirties, of a broad build and with a receding hairline. He was wearing a grey t-shirt with a light-coloured jumper over his shoulder, blue jeans and blue trainers.

Inspector Chris Smith, of Worthing Police Station, said: “We understand the effect disturbing incidents such as these have not only on other pet owners, but on the wider community. Thankfully these reports are extremely rare and our investigations indicate this is an isolated incident.

“Please be assured that we are conducting a full and thorough enquiry and our officers would like to speak to the man pictured as a matter of urgency.

“If you recognise him, or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 042 of 07/11.”