Body discovered on East Wittering Beach near Selsey

A body has been discovered on East Wittering Beach, near Selsey.

Sussex Police has confirmed officers were called to reports of a dead body on the beach at midday today (February 16).

A spokesman for the police said they had been unable to identify the body, which has been recovered.

The person's gender also remains unidentified, the spokesman added, and the incident is being treated as 'unexplained'.

In a tweet, Selsey Coastguard said it had been called to support Sussex Police at East Wittering Beach at 12.16pm, but no further information was available.