Barnham man sentenced for indecent behaviour towards women in Aldingbourne

A Barnham man has been sentenced to a community order for indecent behaviour towards women in Aldingbourne, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Ian Bazley, 63, a sales representative, of Dial Close, Barnham, was sentenced at Worthing Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 15, having been convicted at a previous hearing of three counts of indecent exposure, and one count of common assault, all during 2017 and 2018 in Aldingbourne.

Police

A spokesman said: "He had pleaded guilty to the first three offences and was found guilty of the fourth.

"Bazley will have to undertake 280 hours of community work, will also be a registered sex offender for five years, will pay court costs, and total compensation of £500 to be equally divided between the three victims."

PC Robynn Gordon of Chichester Investigations said Bazley caused 'great distress' by preying on females and other vulnerable members of the public 'over a prolonged period of time'.

She added: "This outcome is a victory for Bazley's victims who have been very brave in coming forward and supporting our investigation into this completely unacceptable behaviour towards them."

Police said the court heard that Bazley indecently exposed himself and behaved indecently over a period of time

"On one occasion he also grabbed at one of the women round the waist whilst speaking to her unpleasantly, resulting the common assault charge. She was shocked and upset but did not sustain any injury," the spokesman said.

"Initially some of the witnesses were unsure of what they had seen or whether there was any intent to offend, but eventually it became clear that Bazley was deliberately intending to offend and upset them. He had no concern as to whether he was seen."

See also: CCTV released following attempted assault of 13-year-old in Selsey