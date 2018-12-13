Barnham church looking to raise funds after fifth break-in

St Mary’s Church in Barnham is looking to raise funds after recently falling victim to a fifth break-in this year.

Following a spate of four break-ins during May and June this year, Sussex Police revealed that intruders broke in and attempted to break into a wall safe on Wednesday, November 21. Police said the 900-year-old church wall was damaged as a result.

In what will hopefully raise some much needed funds, a candlelit reading of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol by Father Graham Reeves, chaplain of Bognor Hospital and licensed priest, will take place on Saturday (December 15) at 7pm.

Church warden Bradley Smith said: “St Mary’s has suffered a number of acts of theft and vandalism during the year.

“It would be great to welcome anyone from the community who would like to come along for what promises to be an enjoyable evening.”

The church said there will be mulled wine and mince pies after the reading, and tickets are £5 on the door or from Bradley in advance on 07931 527724.

