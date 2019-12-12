Attempted stabbing on Shoreham teenager as he walked to school

A teenage boy from Shoreham was assaulted by an armed man on his way to school, police said.

Sussex Police has released an e-fit of the suspect in an effort to bring forward witnesses.

Police have released an e-fit of the suspect. Picture: Sussex Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 20, at around 8.30am. Police said the victim was walking to school on Brighton Road when he was assaulted by a man who approached him from behind.

The suspect produced a knife and tried to stab the victim in the abdomen, but the teenager managed to disarm the suspect, who then ran away, police said.

The suspect was described by police as being white, 5’8’’, with dark hazel eyes, a pale complexion with reddened cheeks and he was wearing a black puffer jacket with grey school trousers.

Detective Sergeant Simon Smith said: “This was a shocking attack on a teenage boy as he walked to school in Shoreham.

“Every effort is being made by police to identify the person responsible for this offence.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen this incident or may have information as to who the suspect is to report online or call 101 quoting serial 418 of 20/11.”