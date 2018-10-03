Arun police crack down on antisocial behaviour in Littlehampton ‘day of action’

Sussex Police’s Arun Prevention Team organised a multi-agency day of action in Littlehampton on Thursday (September 27) to tackle antisocial behaviour.

The prevention team took to the streets in a foot patrol alongside rail enforcement officers, environmental officers and Arun District Council.

A 40-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested for breaching a community order and appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court that same day.

The case was adjourned until October 8 at Worthing Magistrates’ Court.

Police Community Support Officer Katie Harsley said: “We received a number of complaints from the local community regarding antisocial behaviour and street drinking around the Littlehampton town centre.

“We, alongside our partner agencies, wanted to robustly tackle this matter as this type of behaviour is unacceptable.

“We were able to arrest a man during the day of action and a number of people were stopped and words of advice given.

“This action day is the second we have conducted in just over a month, with the previous being held on August 23.

“We want to reassure the public that solving these issues remains a priority for us and we will continue to monitor reports regarding this behaviour.

“We have increased our presence within this area and prioritise offences that cause the greatest harm to victims and the communities.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the local community for the positive response we received on Thursday and would encourage the public to continue to report matters of this nature to us without delay.”

To report matters of antisocial behaviour to Sussex Police, go online or call 101.

