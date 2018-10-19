Arun has had its worst summer for fly-tipping in six years

Reports of fly-tipping incidents in the Arun district have more than doubled in the last six years, having increased 140 per cent between 2013 and 2017.

Last year, a total of 1013 fly-tipping incidents were reported to Arun District Council, with 803 incidents already reported in 2018.

The rubbish was dumped in Blakehurst Lane, Arundel

Items dumped so far this year include a vending machine, furniture, and around 270 car tyres discovered dropped in various locations over a bank holiday weekend.

Arun District Council appealed to find those responsible for the items discarded in the Arundel area in August and September.

The crime, which carries a penalty fine of up to £50,000 on conviction, has seen a steady increase since 2013, a trend that has been also reflected in national figures.

In Arun district, although 2018 looks unlikely to top the total figure for 2017, this year has seen the worst summer for flytipping in six years, with nearly 700 incidents reported from April to September.

Flytipping incidents in the Arun district by year with seasonal variation. Data from Arun District Council. Graphic by Anna Khoo

In 2013, 420 incidents were reported in the whole year.

Accounting for seasonal variation, there was a noticeable spike in 2014 from July to September, when 256 incidents were reported.

There was also an above average number of incidents from October 2016 to the end of June 2017, during the period when charges were enforced by West Sussex County Council for using household waste recycling sites.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Fly-tipping is an offence that the council takes extremely seriously.

Fly-tipping cleared by Arun District Council, September 2018.

“It costs thousands of pounds a year to investigate and clean up, poses a threat to humans and wildlife, damages the environment, and ruins the enjoyment of both towns and cities.

“If reported quickly, the council is more likely to be able to catch those responsible for fly-tipping so we would urge any residents who spot dumped rubbish to let the council know.

“Any fly-tipping offences can be reported to cleansing@arun.gov.uk or by ringing 01903 737754. The more details the better, including photos, the location of the rubbish and the time found.

“If you catch someone in the act, it’s best not to confront them but take their car registration, and the make and model of the vehicle are very helpful, if they can be noted safely.

“Residents can also help to stamp out this practice by ensuring that their waste is disposed of responsibly.

“Anyone you employ to remove the waste must have a Waste Carrier Registration and will have documents you can inspect.

“If you don’t check they are registered and your waste is illegally fly-tipped, you could face a fine of up to £50,000.”