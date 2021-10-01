Arun District weekly crime update: October 1

Bognor Regis

A pub in London Road, Bognor Regis, was broken into in the early hours of September 22 and electrical items were damaged. The police serial number is 0464 – 22/09/21.

Several items, including a wallet and a purse, were stolen from a property in Longford Road, Bognor Regis overnight between September 21 and 22. The police serial number is 0575 – 22/09/21.

This week's crime update

A car battery charger and a grey blanket were stolen from a vehicle parked on in Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis. The thefts occurred overnight between September 21 and 22. The police serial number is 1147 – 22/09/21.

A vehicle parked in Servite Close, Bognor Regis, was broken into overnight between September 25 and 26, after thieves removed its window and cut the rubber. The police serial number is 0660 – 26/09/21.

A bag was stolen from a vehicle parked in Aldwick Fields, Bognor Regis, overnight between September 25 and 26. Thieves smashed the vehicle's passenger side window and removed the items from within. The police serial number is 1454 – 26/09/21.

A brick was thrown through the window of a restaurant in York Road, Bognor Regis in the early hours of September 24. The police serial number is 0111 – 24/09/21.

Vandals damaged the wing mirrors and paintwork of several cars parked in Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, overnight between September 24 and 25. The police serial number is 0069 – 25/09/21.

The front doors to the Morrisons supermarket in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, were dented overnight between September 25 and 26. The police serial number is 1559 – 26/09/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and surrounding area

House keys were stolen from an insecure vehicle and used to entre a property in Clun Road, Littlehampton, from which several items of jewellery were taken. The incident took place in the early hours of September 25 and the police serial number is 0213 – 25/09/21.

A number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in Tennyson Avenue, Rustington, overnight between September 20 and 21. The licence plate reads KX65OFC and the police serial number is 0619 – 21/09/21.

A woman was approached by a man while putting her shopping away outside Morrisons in Hawthorn Road, Wick. When the woman returned to her vehicle, having been to put her shopping trolley away, she noticed her purse was missing. The incident took place on the afternoon of September 25 and the police serial number is 0913 – 25/09/21.

CDs and loose change were stolen from a vehicle parked in Old Market Lane, in Littlehampton overnight between September 25 and 26. The police serial number is 0718 – 26/09/21.

Clothing, cash and bank cards were stolen from a secure vehicle parked in Angmering Park, Angmering, on the morning of September 27. The police serial number is 0606 – 27/09/21.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding area

Power tools were stolen from a shed in Homefield Crescent, Arundel overnight between September 21 and 22. The police serial number is 0177 – 23/09/21.

A tailgate was stolen from a company owned vehicle parked in Ford Lane, Arundel on the evening of September 20. The police serial number is 0408 – 21/09/21.

Bank cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in Fordwater Gardens, Yapton, overnight between September 23 and 24. The police serial number is 0265 – 24/09/21.

The passenger side tyres of a vehicle parked in Parsons Hill, Arundel, were slashed between September 22 and 24. The police serial number is 0525 – 24/09/21.