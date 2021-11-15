Arun District Weekly crime round-up: November 15

Bognor Regis

The window of a vehicle parked in Sylvan Way, Bognor Regis, was smashed on the afternoon of November 2. The police serial number is 0893 – 02/11/21.

Several items, including a bank card, cash, sunglasses and a jacket, were stolen from within a secure vehicle parked in West Street, Bognor Regis on the afternoon of November 4. The police serial number is 0770 – 05/11/21.

Our weekly crime round-up

A vehicle parked in Crescent Walk, Bognor Regis, was broken into overnight between November 6 and 7 and several items were stolen. These included a satnav, a disc cutter and a hand drill. The police serial number is 0506 – 07/11/21.

A group of youths were seen kicking the front door of a property in Outerwhyke Road, Bognor Regis, between 5.30 and 6pm on November 2. The police serial number is 0250 – 03/11/21.

Graffiti was discovered at the entrance to the Discovery Garden in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis during the afternoon of November 4. The police serial number is 0715 – 06/11/21.

Littlehampton and surrounding areas.

A shed in the Norfolk Bowling Club, Littlehampton, was broken into between November 5 and November 8, but nothing has been reported stolen. The police serial number is 0306 – 08/11/21.

Several hoovers were stolen from a business garage in Wick Parade, Littlehampton overnight between November 4 and 5. The police serial number is 0482 – 08/11/21.

A grey Land Rover with the licence plate F2RHC was stolen from the driveway of an address in Barn Lane, Littlehampton on the morning of November 4. The police serial number is 0192 – 04/11/21.

A grey Audi A5 with the licence plate YH09XXU was stolen from an Albert Road, in Rustington, between November 3 and 4. The police serial number is 0192 – 04/11/21.

Several items were stolen from a vehicle parked in Seaton Park, Littlehampton overnight between November 4 and 5. The stolen items included bank cards, cash and a driving licence.

The driver side windows of a vehicle parked in Mill Lane, Littlehampton, were smashed and items stolen from within overnight between November 4 and 5. The police serial number is 0579 – 05/11/21.

Both the wing mirrors of a car parked in St Martins Lane, Littlehampton were damaged overnight between November 5 and 6. The police serial number is 0978 – 06/11/21.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding area.

Two pairs of Rayban sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle parked in Wheat Gardens, Yapton overnight between November 1 and 2. The police serial number is 1274 – 02/11/21.

A large quantity of diesel was stolen from a truck on the A27, Arundel overnight between November 3 and 4. The police serial number is 0188 – 04/11/21.