Arun District weekly crime round-up: January 7

Bognor Regis

A group of four adult males were seen attempting to break into a shed in Kenilworth Road on January 4. Nothing was reported stolen. The police serial number is 1288 – 04/01/22.

A male was seen attempting to breaking into a van in Whiteways, Bognor Regis, in the early hours of December 30. Police were called but the suspect had left the area by the time they arrived. The police serial number is 0184 – 30/12/21.

Weekly crime round-up

A separate van, also parked in Whiteways, was broken into in the early hours of December 30. A cement mixer, disc cutter and transformer box, among other items, were stolen. the police serial number is 0680 – 30/12/21.

The front door window pane of a shop in London Road was damaged, causing it to crack. The incident took place overnight between December 29 and 30, but no entry was gained to the shop, however. The police serial number is 0268 – 30/12/21.

The rear window of a car parked on Westloats Lane was smashed overnight between December 31 and January 1, but nothing was reported missing. The police serial number is 0180 – 02/12/22.

Littlehampton, Rustington and surrounding areas

An attempt was made to break into a bathroom showroom in North Lane, East Preston, overnight between January 1 and 2, but no entry was gained. The police serial number is 0265 – 02/01/22.

The rear window of an unattended vehicle parked in South Terrace, Littlehampton, was smashed overnight between December 29 and December 30. The police serial number is 0556 – 30/12/21.

A vehicle parked on a driveway in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, was broken into overnight between December 29 and 30. Several items were stolen, including bottles of alcohol, chocolates and small change. The police serial number is 0643 – 30/12/21.

A black Toyota Auris, MJ58VGY, was stolen from The Street in Rustington during the late hours of News Year's Eve (December 31). The police serial number is 1345 – 31/12/21.

A group of youths were reported to have been damaging vehicles in and around the Rustington Retail Park on the evening of December 29. The police serial number is 23 – 29/12/21.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding areas

A barn in Rectory Lane, Worthing, was broken into by breaking off the lock overnight between December 27 and 28. Nothing of value was reported stolen. The police serial number is 0261 – 28/12/21.

A vehicle in Marden House, Barnham, was broken into and an untidy search of the vehicle took place. A camping multi-tool was reported stolen. The police serial number is 1206 – 30/12/21.