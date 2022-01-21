Arun District weekly crime round-up: January 21

Bognor Regis

On January 11, a resident of Sudley Gardens opened their garage to find that two mountain bikes had been stolen. The resident had not been in their garage for around six weeks. The police serial number is 0572 – 11/01/22.

A vehicle parked in Hewarts Lane was entered and an untidy search took place overnight between January 15 and 16. Nothing was reported stolen. The police serial number is 0283 – 16/01/22.

This week's crime round-up

Two males were spotted stealing oil from the back of a fast food restaurant lorry on the morning of January 17, outside Burger King on Shripney Lane. The police serial number is 0223 – 17/01/22.

Several tools were stolen from a vehicle parked on Limmer Lane overnight between January 16 and 17. The police serial number is 0249 – 17/01/22.

The passenger-side wing mirror of a vehicle was parked in Lyon Street was broken off overnight between January 10 and 11. The police serial number is 0853 – 12/01/22.

Graffiti was found on the door and aircon unit of the EE shop on London Road on January 17. The police serial number is 0857 – 17/01/22.

Littlehampton

An unattended vehicle in Worthing Road, Rustington was entered on the morning of January 13 and a young male was seen running away from it with a bag containing keys and documents related to the vehicle. The police serial number is 0315 – 13/01/22.

A van parked in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, was broken into and several tools, including a battery powered drill and soldering iron were stolen from within. The police serial number is 1371 – 15/01/22.

A set of keys belonging to a silver BMW 1 series DG11SGZ were stolen between January 15 and 16, from Bayford Road, Littlehampton. The police serial number is 0326 – 16/01/22.

A vehicle parked in Howards Way, Rustington, was damaged on the evening of January 14. The driver's side wing mirror was damaged, causing it to hang off the vehicle. The police serial number is 0408 – 15/01/22.

Explicit images were sprayed onto road signs in The Thatchway, Angmering, between January 10 and 16. The police serial number is 0715 – 16/01/22.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding areas