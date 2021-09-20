Arun District crime round-up: September 20

Bognor Regis

Two bicycles were removed from a property in Elmwood Avenue, Bognor Regis overnight between September 6 and 7. One of the bicycles was recovered close to the property. The police serial number is 1563 – 07/09/21.

A resident of Arun Road, in Bognor Regis, noticed someone in their rear garden attempting to steal a bicycle on the morning of September 13, but disturbed them. The police serial number is 0185 – 13/09/21.

Police

Several items, including a bank card and keys, were stolen from a house in Falklands Close, Bognor Regis, overnight between September 12 and 13 after the property was illegally entered through a broken window. The police serial number is 0195 – 13/09/21.

Several items, including shower seats, were stolen from a garage in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis. Tghe incident occured overnight between September 11 and 12. The police serial number is 0686 – 13/09/21.

A grey moped was stolen from the roadside outside an address in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis on September 9. The police serial number is 1572 – 09/09/21.

A number plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in Greencourt Drive, Bognor Regis on September 10. The following day two suspects were arrested and the number plate was recovered. The police serial number is 0010 – 11/09/21.

A vehicle parked in Town Cross Avenue was entered and the contents of the glovebox were thrown around the inside. Two scratch cards were stolen. The police serial number is 0240 – 13/09/21.

The window of a car parked in Willowhale Green, Bognor Regis, was smashed on the evening of September 7. The police serial number is 0581 – 08/09/21.

The window of a van parked in Highcroft Avenue, Bognor Regis, was smashed overnight between September 8 and 9. The police serial number is 1080 – 09/09/21.

Graffiti was sprayed in Hotham Park garden by an unknown person on the morning of September 10. The police serial number is 0888 – 12/09/21.

Graffiti was sprayed on a bus stop in High Street, Bognor Regis on the afternoon of September 10. The police serial number is 0955 – 12/09/21.

Littlehampton, Rustington and the surrounding area

The window to the Boots store in Finisterre Way, Littlehampton, was smashed overnight between September 6 and 7. Police believe this was an attempt to break into the building, but there is currently no evidence that the store was entered. The police serial number is 0252 – 07/09/21.

A bicycle was stolen from an insecure garage in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton between September 5 and 9. The police serial number is 0241 – 10/09/21.

Power tools were stolen from another garage in Parham Close, Littlehampton overnight between September 10 and 11. The police serial number is 0396 – 11/09/21.

Several items, including a BMX and a fire pit, were stolen from a garage in Woodlands Road, Littlehampton overnight between September 10 and 11. The police serial number is 0445 – 11/09/21.

Items from a boat in Pier Road, Littlehampton, were stolen after the boat door was forced open on the evening of September 6. The police serial number is 0965 – 09/09/21.

A paddleboard was stolen from a vehicle parked in Worthing Road, East Preston in the early hours of September 10. The police serial number is 0533 – 10/09/21.

The residential front window of a property in St Catherines Road, Littlehampton was damaged on the evening of September 10. The police serial number is 1566 – 10/09/21.

An elderly resident of Kent Road, Bognor Regis, had a brick thrown at their window on the evening of September 11. The police serial number is 1140 – 11/09/21.

Several youths were seen to be causing damage to furniture on the evening of September 11 in Coastguard Road, Littlehampton. The police serial number is 1431 – 11/09/21.

Arundel, Barnham and surrounding area

Several power tools were stolen from an agricultural building in Houghton, Arundel overnight between September 9 and 10. The police serial number is 0442 – 10/09/21.

Several gardening tools, including hedge trimmers and a strimmer, were stolen from a garage in Church Road, Arundel overnight between September 10 and 11. The police serial number is 0103 – 13/09/21.