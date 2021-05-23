Armed police units in Littlehampton as person airlifted to hospital
Armed police units have responded to an incident in Littlehampton this afternoon (May 23).
A spokesman for Sussex Police has confirmed multiple firearms police units were called to Linden Road earlier on today.
The air ambulance was also called and airlifted an injured person to hospital.
The spokesman was unable to give any further information, but we will bring you any updates as soon as they are available.
Eyewitnesses reported sirens filling Littlehampton just before 3pm and a convoy of marked and unmarked police cars were seen speeding along the A27 towards Littlehampton earlier this afternoon.