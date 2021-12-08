Armed police called to Worthing Railway Station
Police dogs and armed officers have been seen at Worthing Railway Station.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:47 pm
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed its response to a reports of an incident this afternoon (Wednesday, December 8).
Video footage and pictures from the scene show a number of police cars, police dogs and armed officers.
The station were reportedly closed and buses were diverted, whilst the incident was ongoing.
More to follow.