Appeal for information after six vehicle break-ins in Bognor within a week

Police are appealing for information following six cases of vehicle break-ins in Bognor Regis within the space of a week.

The break-ins are believed to have taken place between Tuesday March 19 and Saturday March 23.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Sussex Police on 101.

• North Avenue – Overnight into March 20 a vehicle was broken into outside a property. Nothing of value was stolen from the vehicle. Serial 0774 20/3

• North Avenue East – Overnight into March 19 a vehicle was broken into. Personal possessions were gone through but nothing taken. Serial 1304 20/3

• Nyewood Lane – Overnight into March 21 a vehicle was broken into and a number of items stolen including a disabled badge. Serial 0670 21/3

• Flansham Park – Overnight into March 23 a vehicle was broken into and personal possessions stolen. Serial 0326 23/3

• Wordsworth Gardens – Overnight into March 23 a vehicle was broken into and sunglasses stolen. Serial 0661 23/3

• Ellasdale Road – Overnight into March 23 a vehicle was broken into and hairdressing equipment stolen. Serial 0881 23/3

Police are also appealing for information following reports of youths throwing tiles off the roof of a derelict property in Nyewood Lane on March 23. Officers carried out a search of the area following the call but there was no trace.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.