Angmering schoolgirl 'grabbed': police want to speak to this man

Sussex Police wants to speak to this man regarding an incident in Angmering in which a schoolgirl was grabbed by a stranger.

Officers had been called to St Margaret's CoE primary school in Arundel Road at 8.04am on Friday, January 24, after the girl called 999 to report that she had run off from a man after he had grabbed her arm in Bramley Way a few minutes beforehand, police said.

The young man in the video is described by police as being white, with brown hair, wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers. He is seen running in Bramley Way towards Roundstone Lane just before 8am that morning.

Detective Sergeant Simon Smith said: "We are continuing active enquiries into this isolated incident and are currently keeping an open mind as to the motives of the man involved.

"It is important that we trace the man in the video and either establish his involvement or eliminate him from the investigation completely.

"If you recognise the man in the video or have any other information that could assist, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 253 of 24/01.

Have you seen this man? Picture: Sussex Police

"We have had extra patrols in the area and if anyone has any other concerns, please speak to our officers."

A 29-year-old man who was arrested on Friday afternoon on suspicion of attempted abduction has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.