Alexandra Morgan and Leah Ware - Sussex man charged with two murders

Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards, East Sussex, was charged on November 28 2021 with the murder of Alexandra Morgan from Sissinghurst in Kent, said a police spokesman.

On Tuesday, (February 1) he was further charged with the murder of Leah Ware, from Hastings, the spokesman added.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court today (February 4) where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexandra Morgan, police said.

Leah Ware. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210112-165842001

He did not enter a plea in relation to the murder of Leah Ware.

Mr Brown has been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on March 25, police said.

Mother-of-two Alexandra, 34, was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook on November 14 2021.

Concerns were raised for 33-year-old Leah’s welfare in November and enquiries established she had not been in contact with friends or family for some time.

Alexandra Morgan SUS-211128-165420001

A police spokesman said: “Mr Brown is charged with murdering Leah on or around 7 May 2021. Despite extensive enquiries to date, she has not been found.”

DCI Neil Kimber of Kent Police and DCI Andy Wolstenholme from Sussex Police said in a joint statement: “Our thoughts are with the families of both Alexandra and Leah at this difficult time.

“Whilst we have located the remains of Alexandra we have yet to find Leah and our investigations remain ongoing. “We are appealing for anyone with information regarding either Leah or Alexandra to contact us urgently.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police or Sussex Police online or by visiting the Kent Major Incident Public Portal in relation to Alexandra Morgan. Alternatively call 101 quoting Operation Gallery for Kent or Operation Acresdown for Sussex.