A280 accident: Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed between Worthing and Angmering

Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist was sadly killed in Worthing this afternoon (June 17).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to the A280 in Worthing at around 4.40pm this afternoon to reports of a motorcyclist involved in an accident.

Police respond to the tragic accident on the A280

Unfortunately the motorcyclist was killed in the incident, police added.

The A280 remains closed between Water Lane and the junction with the A27 and the incident is being investigated by Sussex and Surrey Roads Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "If anyone witnessed or has any information to assist police, call 101 and quote Op Brook."

