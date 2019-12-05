A259 incident: Driver dies following minor collision in Shoreham

A 75-year-old driver from Hove sadly died after his car was in a minor collision with another vehicle in Shoreham yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the A259 Brighton Road, just west of the Saltings roundabout, shortly before 4pm.

Emergency services at the scene

A259 closed for hours following serious incident between Lancing and Shoreham

Prior to this incident, both vehicles were involved in a minor collision in the area of Brooklands Park on the A259.

A silver Honda CR-V, driven by a man from Hove, had apparently clipped wing mirrors with a white Toyota Aygo driven by a 28-year-old man from Worthing.

The driver of the Aygo followed the Honda towards Shoreham until both vehicles stopped and an altercation is reported to have taken place, police said.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokesman said: “Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident to find out if the death of the 75-year-old driver was as a result of a medical episode or the actions of the other driver.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or its aftermath to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Appleton.

They are particularly interested to hear from any other drivers who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles at any point between Worthing and Shoreham.

The road reopened shortly before 10pm.

Emergency services at the scene

A 28-year-old man from Worthing was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault and remained in custody on Thursday morning, police said.

