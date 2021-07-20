24-year-old Shoreham man jailed for raping woman after assaulting another

Sussex Police said Jordan Murphy, 24, of Shoreham, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Monday, July 12, and was jailed for nine years.

The local warehouse worker was found guilty of rape, common assault and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, following a trial at the same court.

He had pleaded not guilty to all three charges, which took place in the early hours of March 8, 2020, police added.

Jordan Murphy, of Shoreham, has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Sussex Police

The court heard that at around 2.45am, Murphy followed a woman down an alleyway and raped her.

She managed to escape and reported the assault to her friends, who immediately got in their cars and took a photograph of a lone male, who the victim recognised as her attacker – later revealed to be Murphy.

Another woman also came forward as a result of the appeal, reporting she had been followed and grabbed by Murphy earlier that night, but had managed to escape, pushing him away, said police.

Murphy was arrested by officers on March 10, 2020.

Detective Constable Hugh Charles of the Littlehampton Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “We began an investigation as soon as the first report was received and, thanks to the bravery of the victims, their friends’ immediate actions on the night of the incident and the positive response from the public, officers were able to quickly identify a suspect, make an arrest and secure a conviction.

“We always follow up such reports with a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances and help seek justice for victims whenever possible.

“Many days and hours were spent completing extensive house to house enquiries and conducting local CCTV trawl and securing supportive evidence.”

“If you or anyone you know are a victim of such offending, contact us in confidence on 101 and arrange to talk to experienced investigators.

“We can also arrange expert support and access to sources of further advice.”

Murphy’s second victim read out a witness statement in court, in which she explained the devastating impact the attack has had on her life, affecting relationships with friends and family and leaving her nervous and prone to panic attacks.

She said: “I have a message for Jordan. Although this is the worst thing to have happened in my life, I don’t hold any hate, I don’t hold any grudge towards the defendant.

“I don’t want to believe he is a bad person.

“I want to believe he’s a person who made a mistake and took an opportunity that he should never have.

“I believe he failed himself, and I believe a real man or person would not succumb to a weakness like that.

“Since this incident it has slightly steered me into choosing a career where I can be supportive and help people.

“On a positive note, this incident has made me grateful to have life and to live a life filled with zero regrets.”

Murphy was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape, one year for the attempted sexual offence and six months for common assault, all to run concurrently.