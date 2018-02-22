Crews tackle fire at flat in Worthing

Crews are currently tackling a fire at a flat in Worthing after receiving ‘multiple calls’.

Firefighters were called at 10.30am to ‘smoke coming out of a flat on the fourth floor’ in Victoria Court, Clifton Road, a fire spokesman said.

She added: “Two crews are in attendance, along with the police and an ambulance has been ordered. We received multiple calls to the fire. Two breathing apparatus and a hose reel is being used.”

It has not yet been confirmed how the fire started or if anyone has been hurt.

More to follow.