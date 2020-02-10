Crews respond to collapsed garage blaze in Felpham

Fire crews were called to a fire in Felpham with tore through a collapsed garage yesterday (Sunday February 9).

The fire service was called to the scene in Felpham Way at 4.22pm yesterday and found a collapsed garage on fire.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received calls to a fire in a domestic garage in Felpham Way on Sunday 9 February at 4.22pm.

“On arrival crews were faced with a collapsed garage that was on fire and affecting the nearby house and neighbouring property.

“Two crews from Bognor and a crew from Littlehampton extinguished the fire wearing breathing apparatus using main firefighting jets, hose reels and a fog nail.

“They left the scene at 5.48pm.”