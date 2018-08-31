Couples learn their Worthing weddings are cancelled – via Facebook

Couples have been left distraught after finding out through social media that their planned big days at a Worthing hotel had been cancelled.

Soon-to-be-weds have had their plans cancelled after learning the Highdown Hotel was changing ownership.

Katie Cooper, 26, and Danny Smith, 36, had their wedding reception booked for October 12, and only found out it was cancelled when they saw posts from other people on Facebook.

Katie said: “I can’t believe they would leave people who are getting married so soon to find out on Facebook.”

“How far down the road would we have been if people hadn’t shown us online? I’m so angry.”

Katie said she and Danny eventually got in touch with someone from Dominion Hospitality, the current owner of Highdown Hotel, and said she was told weddings had been cancelled due to new owners wanting a ‘clear programme’.

She said there had been no apology and nothing had been received in writing but, fortunately, they had not yet paid their deposit.

Hayley Ford, 27, and Mike Jackson, 30, had booked their whole wedding and reception at Highdown. It was planned for August 17 next year, to commemorate their tenth year together.

They had fully paid and, like Katie and Danny, only found about the cancellation through Facebook.

“We’re absolutely devastated,” said Mike. “We’ve had it planned for so long, it was the last thing we thought would happen.

“We had booked and paid for all the suppliers, food, registrar, all for 80 people. All the accommodation was booked at Highdown as well. Now we’ve got to start from scratch.

“We’ve tried to get in touch to get our money back but we’ve had no information.”

He said the wedding had cost them around £3,500, with about £2,000 related to Highdown’s services.

The owners of Highdown Hotel, Dominion Hospitality, also owned the Highdown Tea Rooms which were recently closed down at similarly short notice. It is unclear whether the two situations are related. Dominion Hospitality has been approached for comment.

