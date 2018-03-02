COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: 8ft icicle removed from Sussex railway tunnel

An 8ft icicle in a railway tunnel which caused problems for Sussex commuters yesterday has been removed.

A spokesman for Southern confirmed to our sister paper Mid Sussex Times this morning that the icicle in Balcombe tunnel had been removed overnight.

Services were running at a reduced speed due to the enormous icicle, and trains were reportedly affected between Brighton and Gatwick.

