County News: Sussex women take part in TV’s Take Me Out

Three Sussex women will be taking part in the popular Saturday prime-time TV dating show Take Me Out.

Tomorrow will see the start of the tenth series as host and master matchmaker Paddy McGuinness hopes to fix a contestant up with the man of her dreams.

Louise Maggs, from Horsham, Rikki Lee, from Eastbourne, and Leanne, from Chichester, will join the line-up of Paddy’s ‘Flirty Thirty’ ladies, ready and waiting to leave their lights on for love

Louise, 28, who has a pet wallaby called Bebe and pet geese called Goosy and Lucy, describes herself as a ‘part time princess at parties’ dressing up as Elsa, Cinderella and Aurora.

She previously competed as Miss West Sussex for the Miss Earth competition and lists her celebrity crush as adventurer and animal-lover Ben Fogle.

23-year-old Rikki-Lee is a vegan who works with her mum in a burger van and has never had a boyfriend,

She calls herself ‘the therapist’ as people often come to the van and tell her all their problems, and she is also into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Leanne is ‘looking for an Anthony Joshua lookalike to sweep her off her feet’, according to the show, with the world champion boxer her celebrity crush.

She has a phobia of frogs having accidentally stepped on one, has been single a year-and-a-half and likes to keep fit at spin and pole dancing classes.

Take Me Out will be screened on ITV at 7pm tomorrow (January 6).

If either woman is among the winners they will be whisked off with their partner to the isle of Fernando’s where the pair will get to know each other.

The show has already been responsible for seven weddings and three babies.