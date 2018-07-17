COUNTY NEWS: Sussex pub opens its doors for dog parties

Dog lovers can now throw their four-legged friends the ultimate birthday party – at a pub.

Independent craft brewer, BrewDog, today announced the launch of Dog Pawties, a bespoke party service for dogs.

The bar, in Grand Parade, Brighton, will provide dog-sized party hats, dog-friendly cake, and specially brewed dog beer for the celebrant and all attending canines.

Dogs have always been central to the BrewDog story. Cofounders James Watt and Martin Dickie came up with the name BrewDog after being inspired by James’ chocolate Labrador, Bracken, the original BrewDog.

Last year, BrewDog launched its ‘paw-ternity’ leave programme, which allowed staff to take paid leave to look after a new dog.

Dog Pawties can be booked in advance via BrewDog’s website.

BrewDog cofounder James Watt said: “Dogs are as important to us as any of our two-legged craft beer drinking fans.

“On any given day at our bars, you’re certain to see dogs of all shapes and sizes accompanying their humans.

“The Dog Pawties service is an extension of our desire to make our bars the most welcoming places for owners as well as their dogs.”

The dog beer, made with boiled carrots and bananas, will be brewed fresh on-site and a local pet bakery will provide the dog-safe cakes for pups to indulge in. There will be a charge of £5 for each dog in attendance.

In May this year, BrewDog celebrated the launch of its Tower Hill BrewPub by brewing the world’s first beer designed by dogs as they selected the hops, malts, and special fruit twist.

The resulting brew was a single-hopped, Nelson Sauvin New England IPA with watermelon.

Last year, BrewDog became the first company to allow dogs to become ‘shareholders’ in the business.

Dubbed Equity for Pups, the initiative was an extension of BrewDog’s record-breaking Equity for Punks crowdfunding programme.

Today, the brewery has 144 dogs listed as honorary ‘shareholders’. Each dog received a shareholder certificate and a special dog-collar to commemorate their commitment to craft beer.

BrewDog’s Equity for Punks has seen the brewery raise more than £19million from over 37,000 investors since the current round launched in October 2017.

After reaching the initial target in under 90 days, the brewer announced in January that the round would remain open until October 15, 2018, or until the maximum potential raise of £50million is reached.