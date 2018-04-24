COUNTY NEWS: Sussex bike ride to raise funds for ‘state of the art centre’

A bike ride in Sussex is to raise funds for a ‘state of the art centre’ where disabled young people can enjoy sports, drama and an ‘immersive 4D experience’ which will ‘whisk them virtually around the world’.

The D.R.E.A.M Centre is to replace the existing hall at the Chailey Heritage Foundation site in North Chailey, Lewes.

An architect's drawing of the centre

The project is costing £3million. The Chailey Heritage Foundation has raised £2.82million so far and needs another £280,000 to finish the project.

People in Sussex are being encouraged to sign up to the Burgess Hill Bike Ride to help raise the funds, which takes place on Sunday, June 3.

The bike ride is organised by Burgess Hill District Lions Club and Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club.

Other beneficiaries of the bike ride will be local charitable projects supported by the organisers.

Lion Tony Parris, Lion Ken Saunders and Rotarian Bill Hatton

John Thomson, chairman of the Burgess Hill Bike Ride committee, said: “There will be three bike ride routes, starting and finishing at The Burgess Hill Academy – ten miles, 25 miles and 40 miles.

“As always, there will be water stops and comfort breaks available, including snack bars and bananas.

“Many local firms, as usual, kindly provide water, chocolate bars and bananas for the riders.

“The ride only takes place thanks to the efforts of more than sixty volunteers who marshal the ride, register entrants, man water stops and look after the whole event.”

Young people at the Chailey Heritage Foundation. Picture: Chris Pascoe

Construction of the D.R.E.A.M centre has begun and works are due to be completed in summer 2019.

Sally-Anne Murray, development director for the Chailey Heritage Foundation, said: “We are enormously grateful to everyone who has supported us so far which has allowed us to start building.

“But we are not quite there yet and we are appealing to the local community to help us raise the final amount of £280,000.

“With the support of a generous donor, from today we are matching every donation received £1 for £1 so hopefully it won’t take long to reach the final target.”

Registration on June 3, will be from 8am to 9am.

Entry is £15 for adults and £5 for children.

To take part in the ride visit www.burgesshillbikeride.co.uk

To find out more about the D.R.E.A.M centre visit www.thedreamcentreappeal.org.uk