COUNTY NEWS: Nurse practitioner faces misconduct hearing over man’s death

A nurse practitioner has been accused of misconduct while working at a surgery in Sussex.

Carol Wroblewski is facing charges before the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The alleged misconduct took place while she was working at Ouse Valley Practice in Balcombe.

A hearing began at the NMC in London last Wednesday (January 10), and is scheduled to end this Friday (January 19).

The charges are:

- That she did not record a sufficiently detailed and/or accurate account of the patient’s presenting condition;

- Did not conduct and/or record observations of blood pressure, oxygen, pulse and respiratory rate;

- Did not conduct and/or record a sufficiently thorough examination of the patient’s chest;

- Did not consider and/or did not record her rationale for not performing an electrocardiogram (ECG), requesting an X-ray, taking a blood test to identify signs of infection (CRP), discussing and/or escalating the patient to a general practitioner.

Her actions allegedly contributed to the patient’s death, and lost the opportunity to increase his prospects of survival, said a spokesman for the NMC.

And in light of above, her fitness to practise was impaired by reason of her misconduct.