COUNTY NEWS: Luxury £14m spa to open at five-star hotel

A £14million luxury new spa is to open at the five-star South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding, later this year.

It will include saunas, steam rooms, a new restaurant, a state of the art gym, a holistic studio, a nail and pedicure salon and three swimming pools - including the UK’s first heated natural swim pond.

How the new swim pond will look at the new spa at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding SUS-180903-151442001

Hotel owners - Exclusive Hotels & Venues - plan to open the new 44,000 sq ft facility in late summer.

The building itself will feature floor to ceiling windows and will extend the spa out into the grounds where terraced sun decks will surround the natural swim pond.

The interior will inlcude a juniper infused sauna and two steam rooms – one salt and one herbal - along with a further two swimming pools – an indoor heated infinity edge ozone treated pool and an outdoor vitality hydrotherapy pool.

A modern gym will include the latest Technogym equipment, an alfresco training terrace, and a dedicated spin studio where group cycle classes can cater for up to 19 people at once.

A holistic studio fit for 15 will also be open to guests and will provide yoga, pilates and fitness classes.

Fourteen nature-themed therapy rooms will host a selection of treatments, along with a nail and pedicure salon. There will also be a neighbouring male grooming bar – complete with a barber.

The new Botanica restaurant will offer a selection of dishes, catering for all tastes.

See www.exclusive..co.uk/the-spa-at-south-lodge.