COUNTY NEWS: ‘Electric ants’ invade Sussex town

The country’s largest ever colony of ‘electric ants’ has been discovered in a Sussex town.

Pest controllers found the invasion of ants in two residential streets in Eastbourne, as reported in the national press.

There are now fears that the UK could see a summer invasion of ‘electric ants’, also called Asian Super Ants, following the discovery of the Eastbourne colony.

The ants first arrived in the country in imported pot plants.

The first colony was found in Gloucestershire in 2009.

Since then, colonies have been found in several counties in the UK.

As reported in the national press today (Saturday, June 30), the Eastbourne colony is estimated to be around one million-strong.

Electric Ants get their nickname as they are attracted to electricity cables and junction boxes, which can often causing blackouts and fires

The ants’ scientific name is Lasius Neglectus and are native to Uzbekistan in central Asia, Turkey and parts of southeastern Europe.

Speaking to the national press, pest controller Paul Bates said the colony in Eastbourne is currently being dealt with.

He said it was the biggest infestation he had ever seen and is warning people to be on the lookout for the ants.

Mr Bates added that the colony could have easily spread if it had not been caught in time.