County council sorry for short-notice road closures

The county council has apologised for short-notice road closures in Angmering.

New traffic calming measures are being installed throughout the village, with speed humps and ramps replacing existing chicanes.

According to Julian Clark, Station Road was shut last Monday and Tuesday without prior warning, causing Hillside Crescent where he lives to be blocked with traffic and meant his son missed his train to school in Goring. Julian, 60, said: “If the council keeps doing this, it will bring gridlock to the area.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman confirmed Station Road was closed on Monday, April 30 during works at the pedestrian crossing. They said: “Giving an exact timetable for a project of this nature is difficult due to the plethora of unforeseen circumstances that can occur once work has started. There can be changes at short notice, making it difficult to provide adequate advance notice.

“In this instance, advance noticeboards for the closure were not put up in a timely manner, for which we apologise and have taken steps to improve upon for the future.

“The project as a whole has been well publicised and letters have been sent to all residents likely to be affected by the work.

“We have also agreed to provide the Parish Council with weekly updates as the job progresses in effort to further improve communications.”