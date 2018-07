West Sussex County Council has stepped in to begin the legal process of evicting travellers from Brookfield Park.

At least five caravans and multiple vehicles were parked on the land, located near Worthing Road, in Littlehampton, when they moved in on Friday. Now, Arun District Council, which owns the land, confirmed that the county council will be attending court on Thursday on behalf of Arun to regain control of the park.

This comes as travellers moved into Tarring Park, Worthing.