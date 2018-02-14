Council’s plans for social housing in ‘rat run’ road are criticised

Council plans to demolish damaged Arundel bungalows to make room for council homes have been criticised.

Arun District Council wants to knock down four houses in Canada Road and build five two-bedroom homes in their place.

The new properties would be offered at affordable rents to people and families on the council’s waiting list.

But Peter Tourle, who lives in nearby Green Lane Close, has hit out at the plans.

He said: “It is going to take the light away, our bedroom will look straight onto it.

“At the moment we have got a nice view.”

Peter, 73, also wonders if the area can sustain the new homes. He said: “I do not know what is going to happen about it all.

“There is not enough room for the cars that are here now.

“If you get another five families who have cars there is just no room for this. I do not know where they think they are going to put it all.”

Peter added that he also worries it will put extra pressure on nearby doctors at The Arundel Surgery and also make traffic problems caused by the Canada Road ‘rat run’ worse.

But Arun District Council argues the new homes are necessary to help meet demands for affordable housing.

A council spokesman said: “If planning permission is granted, the new houses will replace existing properties which are suffering from subsidence.

“They will be used to provide new council housing at affordable rents to people on the council’s waiting list.

“The council is planning to build 250 new council homes over the next ten years to replace some of the units sold under the Right to Buy scheme to meet the high needs for affordable homes in the district.

“The application is still under consideration and the consultation period will end on 1 March 2018. Until then no decision will be made.

“Issues such as excessive height and loss of light will be taken into account when making a decision.”

Members of the public can find out more about the plans and make comments by searching for AB/4/18/PL on Arun District Council’s planning portal.

