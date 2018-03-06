Council ‘excited’ by skate rink plans for Bognor seafront

The town council has announced it is ‘very excited’ to be bringing a skate rink to the seafront this summer.

Events officer Kirsten Fitzpatrick said the plans were in motion long before the ice rink came about and were driven by councillors deciding they wanted to ‘mix up’ the Funshine Days programme for 2018.

She said they wanted to ‘keep it fresh and interesting and bring something different’ to the programme, which has been in place for the past four years.

Kirsten added: “The Roller Rink been has booked to come in on the 2nd August and has caused quite a stir on Facebook - we’re very excited to bring it to Bognor.”

The plans, which will see the rink come to Place St Maur, are said to be in the preliminary stages with full details of the event and also the revamped Funshine days set to be available in ‘due course’.

