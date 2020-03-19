Coronavirus: Worthing micropub owners make ‘hardest decision of our lives’ to close business temporarily

The owners of an award-winning micropub in Worthing have announced they have taken the ‘hardest decision’ of their lives to close the business temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fox & Finch Alehouse opened in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, last summer.

Earlier this month it was announced that the micropub had been named Pub of the Year 2020 by Arun and Adur CAMRA.

But following Government guidance issued this week for people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the owners have decided to temporarily close the micropub.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Well everyone, we never thought that we’d have to write a message like this, but here we are.

“After closely watching the events of the past few days and hours and hours of discussing this horrid situation with friends, loved ones and colleagues, we have decided to close the pub until this has all blown over.

“We have not made this decision lightly.

“Closing our business so soon after opening has been the hardest decision of our lives but we have a moral obligation not only business owners but as human beings to keep our customers, our staff, the wider population through cross contamination and ourselves safe.

“We love you all and want to take this opportunity to thank all our regulars that have supported us and continue to do so.

“We hope you and your loved ones stay safe and we will hopefully see you on the other side.”

SEE MORE: Coronavirus live blog: latest as former PM calls on help of armed forces and details on school closures emerge