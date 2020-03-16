Coronavirus: Seven confirmed cases in West Sussex

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Sussex has risen, according to Government figures.

There are currently seven confirmed cases of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Public Health England.

Across the UK, 1,391 people have contracted the virus.

Anyone who has symptoms of the virus is being asked to stay at home for seven days.

These symptoms are: – a high temperature – you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

– a new, continuous cough – this means you’ve started coughing repeatedly

People should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact 111 to tell them you are staying at home, according to the advice on the NHS website.

To avoid catching or spreading the virus, people should:

– wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

– always wash your hands when you get home or into work

– use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

– cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

– put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

– try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell