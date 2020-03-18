Coronavirus: Lancing farm closes doors to visitors for lambing season

A farm in Lancing has decided to close its doors to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Church Farm in Coombes had started welcoming visitors on Saturday for the lambing season. However last night, in a post on Facebook, a spokesman said: “We are sorry to say we have decided to close the farm. Thank you for your support.

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

View more