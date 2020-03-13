Coronavirus: Council meetings cancelled in Bognor and Littlehampton

Council meetings have been cancelled in Bognor and Littlehampton due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Arun District Council confirmed that it had cancelled its full council meeting, which had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “We are monitoring developments related to Coronavirus very closely in line with guidance from the Government.

“We have taken the decision to cancel the Full Council meeting on 18 March 2020.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly but believe that it is a responsible course of action given the information provided.

“The next scheduled meeting of the Full Council is 20 May 2020.”

Meanwhile Bognor Town Council has cancelled its Planning and Licensing Committee meeting, which had been scheduled to take place on Monday.

It has also postponed the annual town meeting, which had been due to take place on Monday, until Monday, June 1.

The council said this was ‘in the interest of public safety, owing to coronavirus’.

Littlehampton Town Council has announced its Annual Town Meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 23, has been postponed.

A spokesman said the decision had not been made lightly, and said: “It is our duty to look after the health and safety of the staff and visitors to our building and events.

“The Council has made a decision to postpone its meetings where a decision is not needed or can be delayed.”

The council confirms that at present it is not planning to cancel any of its events, but will be following Government advice.

SEE MORE: HM Courts Service: Results list for March 5 to 12, 2020