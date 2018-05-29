Controversial plans for 46 apartments in Arundel are resubmitted

Controversial plans to demolish a Victorian building in Arundel to make way for a block of retirement flats have been resubmitted.

The plans for the Blastreat site and next door Greenhurst property in Fitzalan Road were withdrawn earlier this year after heavy criticism from residents who want affordable housing instead.

But developer Renaissance Retirement has now submitted plans for 46 flats.

Adrian Burrows, Fitzalan Road resident and is one of the founding members of Affordable Housing in Arundel (AHA!) said he was displeased at the news.

He said: “AHA! was shocked to learn that developers have reinstated their preposterous scheme for a vast block of retirement flats in the historic town of Arundel.

“The scheme has flagrant disregard for the historic townscape because the vast block will loom over the Conservation Area and block views.”

The AHA! campaign was set up to push for affordable housing for Arundel’s young people who struggle to find housing in the town itself.

Mr Burrows added: “It is vital for readers to know that AHA! is not a nimby organisation against development.

“It is pro responsible, sustainable and appropriate development and has made various proposals for the site which would be appropriate such as a low rise development of attractive family cottages with gardens which incorporates a conversion of the historic buildings perhaps into more affordable flats.

“Those proposals have overwhelming support.”

The AHA campaign group now has more than 2,000 members.

To view the plans and to make comments, search for application AB/36/18/PL on Arun District Council’s online planning portal.

Renaissance Retirement were approached for comment but did not respond in time for deadline.

But a design statement in the new plans said: “In any new landscape, sympathy with the surroundings and cohesion with the local vernacular is vital.

“The green frontage along Fitzalan Road softens the impact of the development on local residents and wider environment.”

