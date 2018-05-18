Confusion over Yapton Road closures

Cycle Route'A new" shortest cycle route" from Littlehampton to Bognor Regis is to be contructed. Pictured is the proposed end of the route at the Clymping roundabout by the cricket club and looking towards Church Lane.''Clymping ,West Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce 11/10/2016'LP1601085 SUS-161110-164320008
West Sussex County Council has published a notice stating the B2132 Yapton Road is set to shut from June 1 to June 30.

The notice detailed that it is ‘in conjunction with the A259 new cycle-way works’ and lists the contact for the work as Jackson Civil Engineering: 07976 281590.

The map provided by Jackson Civil Engineering

However a site agent for the company has contacted the Observer and said the notice is incorrect, and that it will be the Worm’s Lane spur road which will be shut instead.

