Confusion over Yapton Road closures

West Sussex County Council has published a notice stating the B2132 Yapton Road is set to shut from June 1 to June 30.

The notice detailed that it is ‘in conjunction with the A259 new cycle-way works’ and lists the contact for the work as Jackson Civil Engineering: 07976 281590.

The map provided by Jackson Civil Engineering

However a site agent for the company has contacted the Observer and said the notice is incorrect, and that it will be the Worm’s Lane spur road which will be shut instead.

