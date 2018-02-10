Concern for missing Littlehampton teen

Police are concerned for a missing teenager from Littlehampton.

Jamal Clarke was last seen on Wednesday (February 7) getting on board a train in the direction of London at 5.30am, according to police. The 13-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

It is believed he has gone to London and may be with the two missing girls Emily Newman and Poppy Bourke. He has links with Walthamstow in London, Norfolk and Oxford.

Jamal is described by police as black, 5ft 9ins with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey puma tracksuit with blue hoody underneath, black duffle coat with fur hood trim and black Air Max trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact police online quoting serial 137 of 07/02.

