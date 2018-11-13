Concern for missing Lancing woman

Police are concerned for a woman missing from her home in Lancing.

Carole Matthews was last seen by family at her home address in Freshbrook Road, Lancing, at around 8.30am yesterday (Monday, November 12), police said.

CCTV shows Carole at a South Street store at 10.21am. Photo: Sussex Police

CCTV shows Carole was in SPC Select Direct in South Street, Lancing at 10.21am, police said.

She then returned home and is believed to have left again without a wallet or mobile phone, said police.

The 56-year-old enjoys walking, especially up in the Downs and is likely to be on foot.

Police describe her as 5ft 10ins, white, with shoulder length brown hair.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be, please contact police online quoting 1545 of 12/11.

SEE MORE: Lancing pays its respects to the fallen at Remembrance events

Tributes flood in for popular Worthing pub landlord

Police seek to identify man after attempted robbery in Worthing