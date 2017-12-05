Concern for missing Lancing girl

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old girl from Lancing.

Yasmina Atir was reported missing from her home on Sunday.

Yasmina is white, 5ft 2ins, of stocky build, with very long straight black hair and she wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a khaki short coat, off-white ankle boots and large sparkly silver hoop earrings and a necklace.

The 16-year-old could be in the Brighton or Croydon, London, area.

Members of the public with any information on where Yasmina may be please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1319 of 03/12.