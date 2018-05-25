Concern for missing elderly woman from Southwick

Police are growing concerned for a missing elderly woman from Southwick.

Elizabeth Smith, 77, was reported missing from her home in The Green this afternoon.

She is elderly and has cerebral palsy and does not go out without telling anyone, police said.

She is also unable to walk upright and struggles with mobility.

Police said she often catches the bus into Brighton.

She was described to the police as white, 5ft 4in with short grey hair and normally wears an alice band.

It is believed she will be wearing a blank skirt, pale pink cardigan and a bright pink T-shirt with a picture of a dog on it, police added.

She also always wears a Brighton and Hove Albion glove on her right hand.

Anyone who might have seen her is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 858 of 25/05.